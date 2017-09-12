Plane crash kills 1 in Winnebago County

VINLAND, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say one person was killed in a plane crash in east-central Wisconsin.
Winnebago County sheriff's Capt. Lara Vendola-Messer says the victim is a man who was the only person in the plane.
USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the sheriff's office and the Vinland Fire Department were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday about a plane that crashed into a field. The crash happened along a county road west of state Highway 76.
No other details were released, including the name of the victim.
Authorities are waiting for investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.