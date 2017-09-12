Plane crash kills 1 in Winnebago County

VINLAND, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say one person was killed in a plane crash in east-central Wisconsin.



Winnebago County sheriff's Capt. Lara Vendola-Messer says the victim is a man who was the only person in the plane.



USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the sheriff's office and the Vinland Fire Department were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday about a plane that crashed into a field. The crash happened along a county road west of state Highway 76.



No other details were released, including the name of the victim.



Authorities are waiting for investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive.

