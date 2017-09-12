Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars raises $45,000 for Children's - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars raises $45,000 for Children's Theatre

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The numbers are in and Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars set new fundraising record this year!

The Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Eau Claire Children's Theatre. Executive Director Wayne Marek says the event raised more money that ever before, with preliminary numbers showing $45,000 brought in. That total is roughly $10,000 more than the previous high.

