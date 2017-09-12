LATEST: Funeral services scheduled for Somerset teen killed in cliff accident

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Funeral arrangements are set for a Somerset teen, who died over the weekend after falling off a cliff in Minnesota.

Bailey Belisle, 14, a student at Somerset High School, died on Sunday after falling off a cliff at a Minnesota state park along Lake Superior.

According to the obituary on Bakken Young Funeral & Cremation Services' website, visitation will be held Thursday, September 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Anne's Church and on Friday, September 15 for one hour before service; service begins at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Anne's Cemetery, located at 141 Church Hill Road in Somerset.

In the online obituary, it states:

"(Belisle) will be remembered by the many lives she touched through family, friends and her faith. She was a talented artist, singer and student, as well as someone who enjoyed participating in basketball, volleyball, skiing, soccer, dance and any other activity she thought would be fun."

Belisle's family is requesting that anyone attending can support "Blue for Bai" by wearing the color blue as a way to "celebrate the great person she was." The family is also requesting in lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to cover medical and funeral costs (Corey and Rachel Belisle, Westconsin Credit Union in New Richmond).

Posted Sept. 12, 2017:

Belisle was a lifelong resident of the small, close-knit Somerset school district. Her principal, Shannon Donnelly told News 18 she will be remembered for her big smile and personality that would light up a room. Donnelly addressed the student body Monday, saying in part, feeling sad is a normal response to any loss. The district has made counselors available to the school community.

Belisle's planned volleyball match Tuesday night has been canceled. Team members are planning a tribute in her honor in a match set for next Tuesday.

