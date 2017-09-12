Somerset School District mourns loss of student in tragic accident

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Students at a small western Wisconsin school are mourning the loss of one of their classmates.

14-year-old Bailey Belisle was a student at Somerset High School. She died Sunday after falling off a cliff at a Minnesota state park along Lake Superior. Sheriff's officials said she was looking over the edge of the cliff when she apparently slipped and fell about 200 feet. Bystanders repelled down the cliff in an effort to save her.

Belisle was a lifelong resident of the small, close-knit Somerset school district. Her principal, Shannon Donnelly told News 18 she will be remembered for her big smile and personality that would light up a room. Donnelly addressed the student body Monday, saying in part, feeling sad is a normal response to any loss. The district has made counselors available to the school community.

Belisle's planned volleyball match Tuesday night has been canceled. Team members are planning a tribute in her honor in a match set for next Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements are pending.