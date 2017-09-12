Mondovi man charged after offering to pay a woman for sex

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A Mondovi man stands accused of soliciting prostitution after police said he approached a woman and offered to pay her for sex.

A woman told police a stranger approached her and her 16-year-old sister last month outside the Roadway Inn in Eau Claire on South Hastings Way. She said the man, later identified as Craig Oesau, first asked if either of them would have sex with him. When they said no, he allegedly asked the woman if she would have sex for cash. He then left when she refused.

When officers located him, Oesau denied offering money for sex, and claimed he was asking them if they knew his friend 'Julie'. According to the criminal complaint, he then admitted that Julie provided services for him, and said he has been mostly faithful to his wife.

Oesau returns to court next month.