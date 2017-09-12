New welcome center coming to UW-Eau Claire in 2019

Eau Claire (WQOW) - UW Eau Claire will roll out a new welcome mat in the coming years, in the form of a new welcome center.

The university is building a new welcome center along Roosevelt Avenue across from Schneider Hall. It will replace the current visitor kiosk.

The new welcome center will also house the admissions office, alumni association and foundation. The project will cost about $5.5 million dollars and will be privately funded.

Construction kicks off in 2019.