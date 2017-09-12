Contractor Day allows guests to ask home improvement questions

Trying to finish up home improvement projects before Old Man Winter gets here? You could get expert advice from local area contractors at Menards stores this week.



All Menards stores are inviting people to their Contractor Day event. The event started on Tuesday and will run through Thursday evening. Those searching for advice can stop by the home improvement section at Menards from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Local contractor, Denis Pawlak, said no question is a silly question when it comes to home improvement projects.

"People can come in here and ask any questions they have on remodeling or additions or whatever they wish to do. People don't understand how much things cost, until they usually come and talk to us and I say get a couple of bids from different builders which is very, very important," Pawlak said.

Menards puts on the event every year to show support for its local communities.