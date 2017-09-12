Chetek man charged with voting twice in presidential election

Barron County (WQOW) -- A Chetek man is facing felony charge for allegedly voting twice in the presidential election.



According to the complaint, the Wisconsin Election Commission alerted Eau Claire and Barron County election officials that Paul A. Monroe reportedly voted in both counties during the November election.



Election records show that Monroe used the same birth date and license number on the registration forms. Further examination found that the signatures on those forms were also very similar.



Based on election ticket numbers, officials believe Monroe voted in Eau Claire in the afternoon and in Barron County in the evening of November 8, 2016.



Monroe will be in court in October. If convicted, he faces up to three and a half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

