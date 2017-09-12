Trial date set for man accused of killing UW-Stout student

Dunn County (WQOW)- The Minnesota man charged with killing a UW-Stout student from Saudi Arabia now has a trial date.

Cullen Osburn appeared in the Dunn County courtroom Tuesday, still in custody of Dunn County law enforcement. Osburn is facing two charges, felony murder and aggravated battery, for the death of UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi. Witnesses told police the two had an altercation in Menomonie last October. Alnahdi later died of a traumatic brain injury.

During Tuesday's hearing, Osburn's attorney said the defense was having trouble getting certain documents from Mayo Hospital, some of which suggest that about eight hours went by after Alnahdi was admitted, before any tests were done. Defense attorney Chris Zipko said that could be an issue for the defense.

Dunn County Judge Rod Smeltzer scheduled a final pre-trial hearing for March 23 and requested three hours be set aside for it. Osburn's trial is scheduled to start on April 10. Smeltzer has scheduled nine days, but said he does not believe it will take all nine to complete.