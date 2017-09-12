WISDOT Secretary: I'm on board with budget cuts, eliminated positions

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- On Tuesday Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary David Ross stopped by Rands Trucking in Chippewa Falls. While there, he gave the state budget his stamp of approval, even with pending cuts to the department.

The visit was organized by the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation as a way for the community to get an update on the state's transportation budget, as well as a chance to ask questions about local projects.

Ross stated he believes there's enough in the budget going to transportation, but the state needs to do a better job of allocating funds. Ross said there are too many big road projects being scheduled at the same time, and by spreading them out it could free up more money for local construction.

Ross said he stands behind the budget, even though it calls for eliminating some DOT positions across the state.

"I think one of the things DOT needs to recognize is we need to do a better job, and we need to do it with less people, and I absolutely think we have the personnel, even with the cuts which the legislature, which I full support, that we can still do our job and deliver a great transportation system for that state of Wisconsin," said Ross.

Ross said the eliminations will be made throughout the whole department, but mainly engineering positions. He said all cuts will be done fully through attrition and no one will lose their job.

The Assembly takes up the budget on Wednesday. If passed, the Senate could tackle it the next day.