AP HS Football Poll - 9/12/17

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments



Large Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Kimberly (11) 4-0 110 1

2. Franklin - 4-0 95 2

3. Waunakee - 4-0 84 3

4. Sun Prairie - 4-0 76 4

5. Brookfield Central - 4-0 67 5

6. Fond du Lac - 3-1 52 6

7. Waukesha West - 4-0 38 7

8. Brookfield East - 4-0 32 8

9. Monona Grove - 4-0 21 9

10. Menomonie - 4-0 20 10

Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 5. Racine Horlick 3. Eau Claire Memorial 1. Hartford 1.



Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Lodi (7) 4-0 103 2

2. Green Bay Notre Dame (1) 4-0 99 3

3. St. Croix Central - 4-0 76 4

4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1) 3-1 71 1

5. Amherst (1) 3-1 68 5

6. Lake Mills - 4-0 58 6

7. Rice Lake - 4-0 50 7

8. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 4-0 37 9

9. Mount Horeb9Barneveld - 3-1 21 8

10. Kewaskum - 4-0 12 10

Others receiving votes: Clinton 2. Laconia 2. Berlin 2. Bloomer 2. Bonduel 1. Kiel 1.



Small Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac Springs (11) 4-0 110 1

2. Edgar - 4-0 98 2

3. Bangor - 4-0 85 3

4. Black Hawk - 4-0 71 4

5. Stanley-Boyd - 4-0 61 T5

6. Grantsburg - 4-0 56 T5

7. Wild Rose - 4-0 48 8

8. Lake Country Lutheran - 4-0 31 9

9. Pecatonica/Argyle - 3-1 12 10

10. Fall River - 3-1 6 NR

(tie) Eau Claire Regis - 3-1 6 NR

(tie) Iola-Scandinavia - 3-1 6 7

Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 4. Dodgeland 4. Oakfield 3. Stratford 2.