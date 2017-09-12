AP HS Football Poll - 9/12/17

By The Associated Press
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Kimberly (11) 4-0 110 1
2. Franklin - 4-0 95 2
3. Waunakee - 4-0 84 3
4. Sun Prairie - 4-0 76 4
5. Brookfield Central - 4-0 67 5
6. Fond du Lac - 3-1 52 6
7. Waukesha West - 4-0 38 7
8. Brookfield East - 4-0 32 8
9. Monona Grove - 4-0 21 9
10. Menomonie - 4-0 20 10
Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 5. Racine Horlick 3. Eau Claire Memorial 1. Hartford 1.
Medium Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Lodi (7) 4-0 103 2
2. Green Bay Notre Dame (1) 4-0 99 3
3. St. Croix Central - 4-0 76 4
4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1) 3-1 71 1
5. Amherst (1) 3-1 68 5
6. Lake Mills - 4-0 58 6
7. Rice Lake - 4-0 50 7
8. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 4-0 37 9
9. Mount Horeb9Barneveld - 3-1 21 8
10. Kewaskum - 4-0 12 10
Others receiving votes: Clinton 2. Laconia 2. Berlin 2. Bloomer 2. Bonduel 1. Kiel 1.
Small Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Fond du Lac Springs (11) 4-0 110 1
2. Edgar - 4-0 98 2
3. Bangor - 4-0 85 3
4. Black Hawk - 4-0 71 4
5. Stanley-Boyd - 4-0 61 T5
6. Grantsburg - 4-0 56 T5
7. Wild Rose - 4-0 48 8
8. Lake Country Lutheran - 4-0 31 9
9. Pecatonica/Argyle - 3-1 12 10
10. Fall River - 3-1 6 NR
(tie) Eau Claire Regis - 3-1 6 NR
(tie) Iola-Scandinavia - 3-1 6 7
Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 4. Dodgeland 4. Oakfield 3. Stratford 2.
