AP HS Football Poll - 9/12/17

By The Associated Press
   Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
                                           
Large Division
School                                                  Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Kimberly                          (11)      4-0          110          1                 
2.  Franklin                            -          4-0          95            2                 
3.  Waunakee                            -          4-0          84            3                 
4.  Sun  Prairie                      -          4-0          76            4                 
5.  Brookfield  Central        -          4-0          67            5                 
6.  Fond  du  Lac                      -          3-1          52            6                 
7.  Waukesha  West                  -          4-0          38            7                 
8.  Brookfield  East              -          4-0          32            8                 
9.  Monona  Grove                    -          4-0          21            9                 
10.  Menomonie                        -          4-0          20            10               
   Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 5. Racine Horlick 3. Eau Claire Memorial 1. Hartford 1.
                                                           
Medium Division
School                                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Lodi                                                  (7)      4-0          103          2                 
2.  Green  Bay  Notre  Dame                  (1)      4-0          99            3                 
3.  St.  Croix  Central                          -        4-0          76            4                 
4.  Waukesha  Catholic  Memorial      (1)      3-1          71            1                 
5.  Amherst                                            (1)      3-1          68            5                 
6.  Lake  Mills                                        -        4-0          58            6                 
7.  Rice  Lake                                          -        4-0          50            7                 
8.  Racine  St.  Catherine's              (1)      4-0          37            9                 
9.  Mount  Horeb9Barneveld                    -        3-1          21            8                 
10.  Kewaskum                                          -        4-0          12            10               
   Others receiving votes: Clinton 2. Laconia 2. Berlin 2. Bloomer 2. Bonduel 1. Kiel 1.
                                                 
Small Division
School                                                        Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Fond  du  Lac  Springs          (11)      4-0          110          1                 
2.  Edgar                                        -          4-0          98            2                 
3.  Bangor                                      -          4-0          85            3                 
4.  Black  Hawk                              -          4-0          71            4                 
5.  Stanley-Boyd                          -          4-0          61            T5               
6.  Grantsburg                              -          4-0          56            T5               
7.  Wild  Rose                                -          4-0          48            8                 
8.  Lake  Country  Lutheran        -          4-0          31            9                 
9.  Pecatonica/Argyle                  -          3-1          12            10               
10.  Fall  River                            -          3-1          6              NR               
(tie)  Eau  Claire  Regis            -          3-1          6              NR               
(tie)  Iola-Scandinavia            -          3-1          6              7                 
   Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 4. Dodgeland 4. Oakfield 3. Stratford 2. 

