Packers release cornerback Ladarius Gunter - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Packers release cornerback Ladarius Gunter

Posted:

Packers News Release  (9/12/17) --

The Green Bay Packers have released CB LaDarius Gunter. The transaction was announced Tuesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Additionally, WR Geronimo Allison was activated from exempt status.

Gunter played in 25 games with 15 starts during the regular season and four postseason contests with three starts since signing with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2015.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.