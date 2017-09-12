Packers release cornerback Ladarius Gunter

Packers News Release (9/12/17) --



The Green Bay Packers have released CB LaDarius Gunter. The transaction was announced Tuesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Additionally, WR Geronimo Allison was activated from exempt status.

Gunter played in 25 games with 15 starts during the regular season and four postseason contests with three starts since signing with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2015.