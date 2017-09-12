College Sports - Tuesday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Non-Conference

UW-STOUT 3

UW-SUPERIOR 1

25-10, 21-25, 25-11, 25-21





Menomonie (WQOW) -- UW-Stout 's Levi Wolf is the WIAC Defensive Player of the Week.



The junior from Elmwood had two interceptions in the Blue Devils upset over St. Thomas. He also caught a pass on a fake field goal attempt, and had nine tackles.