College Sports - Tuesday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Non-Conference

UW-STOUT   3
UW-SUPERIOR   1
25-10, 21-25, 25-11, 25-21

 

Menomonie (WQOW) -- UW-Stout 's Levi Wolf is the WIAC Defensive Player of the Week.

The junior from Elmwood had two interceptions in the Blue Devils upset over St. Thomas.  He also caught a pass on a fake field goal attempt, and had nine tackles.

