College Sports - Tuesday

Menomonie (WQOW) -- UW-Stout 's Levi Wolf is the WIAC Defensive Player of the Week.
The junior from Elmwood had two interceptions in the Blue Devils upset over St. Thomas. He also caught a pass on a fake field goal attempt, and had nine tackles.
WQOW
