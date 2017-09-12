Strong opposition from neighbors stops new housing development in Eau Claire

A project meant to raise homes in Eau Claire never got off the ground Tuesday after strong opposition from neighbors.

C&M Builders proposed rezoning a property at Jeffers road northwest of Community Park Monday. Its intention was to build a new duplex development.

Neighbors took exception to the proposal, and submitted an 80-person petition against the rezoning. They cited the need for more single-family homes, and concerns that the duplexes would diminish home values in the area. The council said that opposition weighed heavily on its decision Tuesday.

“The city council members, 7 of us I think, bowed to the residents of a neighboring neighborhood, who expressed very strong feelings about not wanting twin homes in their neighborhood,” Kerry Kincaid, city council president, told News 18.

The city said if C&M decides it still would like to build duplexes in that area, it would have to wait a year to re-submit its proposal.