Adopt-A-pet: Tilo - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-pet: Tilo

Posted:

Meet our Pet of The Day: Tilo!

Tilo is just a year old, just a little guy. He's a Labrador Retriever mix, seems to be mixed with something smaller, but you can still see the Lab in him. You'll likely be able to train him to fetch, sit, shake, all that fun stuff. He would also do great in a home if you had another dog, somebody to keep him company and to keep his energy level at bay. He is neutered, so good to go there.

If you're interested in Tilo, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.