Adopt-A-pet: Tilo

Meet our Pet of The Day: Tilo!

Tilo is just a year old, just a little guy. He's a Labrador Retriever mix, seems to be mixed with something smaller, but you can still see the Lab in him. You'll likely be able to train him to fetch, sit, shake, all that fun stuff. He would also do great in a home if you had another dog, somebody to keep him company and to keep his energy level at bay. He is neutered, so good to go there.

If you're interested in Tilo, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.