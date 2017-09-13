9/13: Hispanic-style cheese recipes

Eau Claire (WI Milk Marketing Board) -- Did you know Wisconsin produces almost a third of the nation's Hispanic-style cheeses?

The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board says people are buying and eating more Hispanic-style cheeses. Grocery stores throughout the state carry a wide variety of Hispanic- style cheeses, like cotija, queso blanco, queso fresco and queso quesadilla. They can range from mild to hot and spicy so there's something for everyone's preferred level of heat.

Wisconsin cheese companies have won many awards in recent cheese competitions and have won 35 awards for Wisconsin Queso Quesadilla Cheese.

There are three basic styles of Hispanic cheeses: fresh, melting and aged.

Fresh is the largest group of this type of cheese and includes: queso fresco and queso blanco. These are non-melting cheeses.

Queso quesadilla is a great melting cheese. Great for melting in your favorite quesadilla!

Cotija is an example of an aged Hispanic-cheese. Cotija is a great option to sprinkle over tacos or other Mexican dishes.

Wednesday's featured recipe: Grilled Veggie Pita Press with Queso Fresco and Hummus