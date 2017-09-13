WI Public TV to highlight Eau Claire in documentary

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Next summer, the beauty of Eau Claire will be on display, and you won't even have to leave your house.



Wisconsin Public Television is in the early stages of writing and filming a documentary on Eau Claire's history.



Tuesday night, Eau Claire residents gave their input on what they'd like to see included in the hour-long film. The director of the Chippewa Valley Museum, Carrie Ronnander, said it will be exciting to see Eau Claire's history showcased statewide once the video comes to life.



"It's really rich in visuals, so there will be experts speaking, local residents telling their own stories, as well as a lot of historic photographs and maps and some video as well," Ronnander said.



If you couldn't make it to last night's session, you're in luck, there will be another Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the RCU headquarters near Phoenix Park.

