VIDEO: Elk fight caught on camera in Northwest Wisconsin

Ellyn Conhartoski and her husband Cory were driving back from the Packer game on Sunday when they saw an incredible sight and caught it on video.

Two male elk, known as bulls, were fighting in the middle of County Highway M in Clam Lake.

Ellyn said they have seen elk before, but never fighting like this. She said the fighting went on for about seven minutes.

Late in the video, you can hear Cory say there are scrape marks on the road.

Ellyn said they saw also saw a female, known as a cow, and her calf in the distance.