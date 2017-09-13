CDC: Puppies from Petland sicken 39 people in multiple states, including Wisconsin

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said puppies from a national pet store chain have recently sickened dozens of people in multiple states.

The CDC is investigating an outbreak of a common bacterial infection linked to contact with puppies sold through Petland, a national pet store chain.

39 people have fallen ill in seven states since September 2016, including in Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The CDC said 12 of the victims are Petland employees. The 27 others recently purchased a puppy at Petland, visited a Petland or visited or live in a home with a puppy sold through Petland.

There have been 9 hospitalizations, and no deaths reported.

According to the CDC, campylo-bacteriosis can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever for up to a week.

Petland is cooperating with the investigation.

The company said in an email the CDC advised them to continue to educate customers and staff to sanitize their hands after handling their puppies.