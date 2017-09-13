Two tiger cubs meet for the first time at the San Diego Zoo Safa - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Two tiger cubs meet for the first time at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Posted:

(CNN) - Two tiger cubs from different families will grow up together as brothers.

An endangered Sumatran tiger, which was rejected by his mom, was flown from the National Zoo in Washington to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Monday.

There, he met a Bengal tiger cub rescued during an alleged smuggling attempt at the Mexico border.

The two became instant friends, wrestling and jumping. Zoo keepers will closely watch them for the next day or so.

Visitors at the safari park will be able to see them both in action through the zoo's nursery window.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.