The Latest: Fire official: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at high school in Washington state

Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane Irma

President Donald Trump has presided over his first 9/11 commemoration as president, warning terrorists that "America cannot be intimidated."

President Trump on 9/11: 'America cannot be intimidated'

Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into Georgia

Irma weakens into a tropical storm but keeps causing misery

Hurricane Irma has weakened to a still-dangerous tropical storm and is triggering severe flooding in Florida's northeastern corner as it pushes into Georgia

Irma weakens into a tropical storm but keeps causing misery

Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the Southeast

Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the Southeast

Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on Irma

President Donald Trump is meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at the White House

Federal emergency officials are estimating 25 percent of the homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed by Hurricane Irma

FEMA estimates 25 percent of Florida Keys homes are gone

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction

Governor: 'Work to do' for Florida to recover after Irma

A condemned man prayed with his parents Wednesday morning as his scheduled execution neared for killing two people in back-to-back robberies in 1992.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says 64 walruses died on a northwest Alaska beach, and the animals may have been killed in stampedes.

A Rhode Island man accused of fatally shooting his mother in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire's largest hospital is set to be arraigned on murder charges.

Cops: Man asked stepdad to leave, then shot mom in hospital

Meredith Hight had gathered friends at her suburban Dallas home for a day of grilling and watching football when her estranged husband showed up and opened fire, killing her and seven others before a police officer killed him.

Man who killed estranged wife, 7 others had drinking problem

France's president is promising to rebuild stronger Caribbean territories after Hurricane Irma destroyed much of St. Martin and St. Barts.

The Latest: Number of nursing home deaths increases to 8

A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received yearly vaccinations against swine flu between 2010 and 2012 had more miscarriages than others.

Engine problems caused a helicopter crash in New Jersey last week that killed country music performer Troy Gentry and the aircraft's pilot.

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington. The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders are at Freeman High School in Rockford.

A Florida businessman donates more than 5,000 artifacts of spy craft from around the world to the International Spy Museum in Washington.

Spy museum's newest: ax used on Trotsky, parts of Powers' U2

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a high school in Washington state:

Fire official: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at high school in Washington state.

11:35 a.m.

Fire officials in Washington state said people have been injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a high school.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department said the threat "has been eliminated" at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn't release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

No information was immediately available on who opened fire.

UPDATE 11:25: SPS schools no longer in lockdown. SPS safety procedure: https://t.co/XdXaxYBfd6. Update contact info: https://t.co/AaAIMsYTsJ — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017

11:15 a.m.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.

The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it's a "late start" day.

All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

11:03 a.m.

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are "being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure."

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.