Washington school shooting suspect to appear in court - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Washington school shooting suspect to appear in court

Posted:

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) -- 

9:35 a.m.

An initial court appearance has been set for the suspect in a shooting at a small high school in Washington state.

Officials said the suspect will appear in Spokane County juvenile court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday at Freeman High School, located near the town of Rockford, Washington, which is south of Spokane.

Authorities said a shooter killed one student and wounded three others at the high school Wednesday morning. The wounded students are all expected to survive.

The shooter was stopped by a janitor at the school.

No motive has been offered for the shootings.

12:06 a.m.

Authorities said a shooter killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.

The suspect was obsessed with previous school shootings, a classmate said, and had brought notes at the beginning of the school year, saying he was going to do "something stupid" and might get killed or jailed.

The victims who were seriously injured Wednesday at Freeman High School in tiny Rockford, Washington, are expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Fire official: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at high school in Washington state.

11:35 a.m.

Fire officials in Washington state said people have been injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a high school.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department said the threat "has been eliminated" at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn't release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

No information was immediately available on who opened fire.

11:15 a.m.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.

The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it's a "late start" day.

All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

11:03 a.m.

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are "being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure."

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.