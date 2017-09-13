Washington school shooting suspect to appear in court

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction

Governor: 'Work to do' for Florida to recover after Irma

Disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin have appeared briefly before a judge in their divorce case, seeming more like a couple than not

Weiner, Abedin go to court for divorce case, leave together

The Olympic cauldron blazing above the Coliseum gave it away: Los Angeles will host a third Olympics _ in 2028

The wait is on: Los Angeles wins 2028 Olympics

Survivors in the Florida Keys recall high winds, waves and the eerie calm of Irma's eye passing over; then devastation

Irma's fury in the Keys: High winds, waves, then devastation

Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm

Death of 8 at Florida nursing home sounds alarms after Irma

West Coast crabbers use cellphone GPS to retrieve lost fishing gear that's snaring record numbers of whales

Phones help crabbers retrieve gear before it kills whales

Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harder

Irma pushes Florida's poor closer to the edge of ruin

New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms

Attacked in bed, safe a few feet away: Cuba mystery deepens

President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America

Trump says he's 'fairly close' to deal on young immigrants

West Coast crabbers use cellphone GPS to retrieve lost fishing gear that's snaring record numbers of whales.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm.

An Army spokesman says multiple soldiers have been injured in an explosion during a training exercise on Fort Bragg.

Medicare cards are getting a makeover to fight identity theft.

President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The end of 2 weeks of destruction and fear: Irma, the monster hurricane, is no more as it whimpers out in an ordinary rainstorm in the U.S. interior.

Life and death of Irma: 2 weeks of fury and devastation end

Five prominent species of ash tree in the eastern U.S. have been driven to the brink of extinction from years of lethal attack by a beetle.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says 64 walruses died on a northwest Alaska beach, and the animals may have been killed in stampedes.

APNewsBreak: Walruses in Alaska may have died in stampede

A group of scientists says the number of days of summer-like temperatures in the waters off New England has increased, and that could have significant ramifications for storms and commercial fisheries.

Summer may be getting longer in waters off New England

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) --

9:35 a.m.

An initial court appearance has been set for the suspect in a shooting at a small high school in Washington state.

Officials said the suspect will appear in Spokane County juvenile court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday at Freeman High School, located near the town of Rockford, Washington, which is south of Spokane.

Authorities said a shooter killed one student and wounded three others at the high school Wednesday morning. The wounded students are all expected to survive.

The shooter was stopped by a janitor at the school.

No motive has been offered for the shootings.

12:06 a.m.

Authorities said a shooter killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.

The suspect was obsessed with previous school shootings, a classmate said, and had brought notes at the beginning of the school year, saying he was going to do "something stupid" and might get killed or jailed.

The victims who were seriously injured Wednesday at Freeman High School in tiny Rockford, Washington, are expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Fire official: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at high school in Washington state.

11:35 a.m.

Fire officials in Washington state said people have been injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a high school.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department said the threat "has been eliminated" at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn't release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

No information was immediately available on who opened fire.

UPDATE 11:25: SPS schools no longer in lockdown. SPS safety procedure: https://t.co/XdXaxYBfd6. Update contact info: https://t.co/AaAIMsYTsJ — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017

11:15 a.m.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.

The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it's a "late start" day.

All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

11:03 a.m.

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are "being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure."

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.