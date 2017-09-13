New Richmond woman accused of embezzling $197,230.64 from assisted living company

Madison (WQOW) - A New Richmond woman is charged with tax crimes and mail fraud.

Stephanie M. Johnson, also known as Stephanie Heidtke, 40, of New Richmond, was the co-founder, vice president and treasurer of Paradigm Services Inc. (PSI), a company in New Richmond which provides group homes and home health care to adults with developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injuries and mental illnesses.

The indictment alleges that throughout 2011, 2012 and 2013, PSI withheld $240,527.66 in tax payments from its employees' paychecks, and that Johnson, who was the one responsible, was required to make quarterly payments to the IRS on behalf of PSI and its employees.

Johnson faces 10 counts of failing to make quarterly payments to the IRS from October 31, 2011 through January 31, 2014.

Court documents also show Johnson is facing five counts of mail fraud related to a scheme to defraud PSI. The indictment alleges Johnson misappropriated $197,230.64 from PSI's corporate bank account and used the funds for her personal expenses, including meals, entertainment, clothing and other items. It also alleges Johnson miscoded personal expenses in PSI's books and records as "company expenses".

If convicted, Johnson faces five years in prison on each tax count and 20 years in prison on each mail fraud count.