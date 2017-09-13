Federal agencies ordered to stop using Kaspersky software

By DEB RIECHMANN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. federal agencies are being told to stop using computer software supplied by Kaspersky Lab because of concerns about ties between company officials and the Kremlin and Russian spy operations.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke on Wednesday directed all federal agencies and departments to stop using products or services supplied by the Russian-owned and -operated company.

The Department of Homeland Security said the risk is that the Russian government, acting on its own or in collaboration with Kaspersky, could use computer access to compromise U.S. government systems.

In July, the chief executive of Russia's Kaspersky Lab, Eugene Kaspersky, told The Associated Press at his Moscow headquarters that U.S. government officials can examine his company's source code to dispel suspicions about his company's ties to the Kremlin.