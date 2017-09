Madison (WQOW) - A Mondovi man is charged with stealing funds from the United States Postal Service.

According to a release, the indictment alleges that from September 2015 through December 2015, Anthony Q. Bell, 35, of Mondovi, stole more than $5,000 from the U.S. Postal Service. Bell was an employee with the Strum Post Office at that time.

If convicted, Bell faces 10 years in prison.