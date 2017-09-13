Feed My People begins "Weekend Kids' Meals" program, starts school pantry

Staff with Feed My People said one in five kids struggle with hunger.

With classes back in session, volunteers at Feed My People packed meal bags for nearly 2,000 students with fresh fruit and other nutritious items for the "Weekend Kids' Meal" program. For the 11th year, the organization is trying something new for the older students: a school pantry.

"It gives the students a chance to be able to choose food options that work for them and work for their families, and it gives them a little more responsibilities and taking initiative for getting that food for themselves," said Rebecca Baader, the communications specialist for Feed My People.

School pantries will be at Altoona, Chippewa Falls and McKinley high schools.