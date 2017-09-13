Eau Claire man charged with hitting, killing woman in crosswalk on Menomonie Street

Samantha Coyle died in the hospital five days after being hit in a crosswalk on Menomonie Street. (Courtesy: Smith Funeral Chapel)

Donald Bass Jr. is facing criminal charges after hitting and killing Samantha M. Coyle while she was crossing the street in mid-August. (Courtesy: Eau Claire County Jail)

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A man is facing criminal charges after hitting and killing an Eau Claire woman while she was crossing a street in mid-August.

Donald Bass Jr., of Eau Claire, told police officers he turned his head to look at several people outside of the Dairy Queen on Menomonie Street. He said when he looked back to the road, Samantha Coyle, 18, was in the crosswalk, talking on her cell phone. Bass Jr. told police he tried to stop but couldn't.

Coyle died at an Eau Claire hospital five days after she was hit in the crosswalk.

Bass was charged on Wednesday with causing death while driving with a revoked license. If convicted, the maximum penalty is six years in prison.