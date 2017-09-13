VOTE: Help Eau Claire schools win $10,000 for additional math tutoring

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A lot of kids struggle with math, and sometimes it's because they don't have access to tutors if they need more help, but you can help change that.



The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Sylvan Learning are teaming together in an effort to win $10,000 from the KIND Foundation, a national foundation.



The organization donates $10,000 to one group each month based on an online popularity vote. That's where your work is needed. The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation said there are hundreds of kids in Eau Claire who are homeless, so the money would be used to pay for staff and materials to provide tutoring to those students.



"We really need the local community support to get this vote and be the recipient of this KIND Grant so we can help more students in our area and sustain more programs like this after school," said the owner of Sylvan Learning, Kayann Bock.



If you want to vote for Eau Claire schools in the competition, click here.