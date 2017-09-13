DNR reminds CWD safety, seeks input about possible hunting in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Mornings are feeling crisper, leaves are starting to change. Fall means archery hunters are hitting the woods this weekend in search of that monster whitetail.



As many chase their trophy, some are looking to fill the freezer for the winter ahead, but it's important you're only filling it with meat and not disease.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all deer killed be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease after the illness was found in primate for the first time in 2017 in Canada.



The good news is, in the Badger State, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources already tests for CWD, and any deer you harvest can be tested as well.



"It is also for some hunters a concern for their health," said Bill Hogseth, a wildlife biologist for the DNR. "The Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommends that people do not consume meat that is known to be CWD positive, however there has been no evidence to date that CWD can transmit to humans."



All you have to do is drop off your deer's head at a testing location, like a DNR office.



The DNR is also entertaining the idea of "metro sub-units", which means hunting could be allowed in some parts of Eau Claire and Altoona to curb deer problems, like car crashes and landscaping damage.