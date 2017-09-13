Eau Claire "Fit Expo" to feature fitness classes, nutrition advice

If you want to test your fitness levels and get wellness advice, an upcoming inaugural event in Eau Claire may be something you may want to check out!

"Fit Expo" will feature 100 booths with fitness classes, nutrition advice and local gym information.

Lori Heck, the fitness director at Gold's Gym in Eau Claire, said everyone could learn something at the event about living a healthy lifestyle.

"It's very important that we get up and get moving and try to stay away from those chronic health issues that are out there today. It doesn't matter how old or where your fitness level is, it's just important to get started," Heck said.

The sweat event will take place at the Eau Claire Sports Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September, 16.

Early bird tickets before the event are $5 and can be purchased on the Fit Expo's website.