Brewers-Marlins series moved to Milwaukee

MIAMI (AP) -- The Marlins' three-game series against the Brewers this week will be moved from Miami to Milwaukee because of South Florida's recovery from Hurricane Irma.

The series remains scheduled for Friday through Sunday. The Marlins' first home game after the hurricane will instead be Monday against the New York Mets.

Marlins president David Samson says the team's ballpark would have been able to host the series, but the Marlins didn't want the series to strain the resources of public service personnel dealing with the recovery. In addition, Samson says, team employees have other needs that must take priority.

The games in Milwaukee will be at 7:10, 6:10 and 1:10 p.m. CDT.



Milwaukee Brewers News Release (Wednesday, 9/13/17) --

The Milwaukee Brewers series against the Miami Marlins this weekend has been moved from Marlins Park in Miami to Milwaukee’s Miller Park. Game times will be 7:10 pm Friday, 6:10 pm Saturday and 1:10 pm Sunday (all times Central).



Due to the brief lead time, staffing levels for concessions, guest services and other logistics will restrict seating capacities at Miller Park for the three games. For Friday, only Field Level tickets will be available for purchase – a capacity of approximately 10,000 tickets. For the Saturday and Sunday games, the capacity will increase to approximately 23,000 with staffing for those two games extended into the Loge Level.



“The change of venue was made at the request of Major League Baseball and the Marlins, due to the conditions caused by Hurricane Irma,” said Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger. “We will be ready to host this weekend and are working to put all of the logistics in order. With limited capacity, we strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets in advance, especially for the Friday game.”



Tickets will be placed on sale at 10 am tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 14). There will be three price levels: $20 for Field Diamond Box, $15 for Field Infield Box, and $10 for all other seating areas. Tickets will be available through Brewers.com/Marlins, the Brewers Box Office or by calling 414-902-4000.



NOTE: Ticket purchases will be limited to eight per person, per game.



All parking for the game will be $10. There will be no advance parking sales and there will be no Preferred parking option. Lots will open three hours prior to game times and gates to the stadium will open 90 minutes prior.

