Employee charged with theft from Eau Claire store

By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

A local convenience store employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars while working there.

Aaron Wielgesiak is charged with stealing close to $6000 while working at the Eau Claire Mega Holiday store on East Clairemont Avenue. A store employee told police money and merchandise had disappeared over the past year.

According to court records, Wielgesiak admitted to investigators when customers paid with cash he would delete the item they paid

