Employee charged with theft from Eau Claire store must repay nearly $7,000

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local convenience store employee must repay nearly $7,000 he stole while working there.



Aaron Wielgesiak admitted to stealing the money, and merchandise, while working at the Eau Claire Mega-Holiday on East Clairemont Avenue.

Besides restitution, Judge Jon Theisen ordered Wielgesiak to do community service, and not break any laws for two years. If he does all that, the felony theft charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Posted September 13, 2017

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local convenience store employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars while working there.

Aaron Wielgesiak is charged with stealing close to $6000 while working at the Eau Claire Mega Holiday store on East Clairemont Avenue. A store employee told police money and merchandise had disappeared over the past year.

According to court records, Wielgesiak admitted to investigators when customers paid with cash he would delete the item they paid, and pocket the cash.

The felony theft charge carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison.