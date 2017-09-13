Versus Bar and Restaurant could be coming to Altoona's River Prairie

Altoona (WQOW)- In just a few years it went from an open field to Altoona's destination for development. While construction work appears to have slowed down, that could soon be changing with a new restaurant on the horizon.

On Thursday, the Altoona City Council is expected to vote on developing Versus Bar and Restaurant in River Prairie near Cowboy Jack's. City staff said the project is pitched by the same owners as Wagner's Lanes and will have an outdoor area, game room and entertainment, as well as an ice cream parlor inside.

In addition, an office building for River Valley Architects will be before council at Thursday's meeting. The building would be going on the other side of Highway 53. If those projects are approved, city staff said there will only be about seven plots vacant depending on the size of the proposals.

Staff said they hope to have every lot and building filled in the next couple of years.

"We're looking to develop the quadrant along our vision of a quality and fun place to be, and so we're not in a rush to get some of the buildings done. I think we're in a position where we have very good momentum and we have relatively high expectations for what the remaining businesses will be and how the buildings will look and feel," said Altoona City Planner Josh Clements.

The city hopes to fill the rest of the lots with even more restaurants and a coffee shop. As for Versus Bar and Restaurant, pending council approval, the city said it could be open summer of 2018.

The city is also planning a grand opening event for River Prairie Park on September 30. "Party on the Prairie" is expected to have live music, a car show and other family friendly events. More information on the event can be found here.