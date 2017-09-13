First look inside Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center

Soon people in the Chippewa Valley will have a new resource for cancer treatment.

News 18 was given a tour of the Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center Wednesday. It'll have new state-of-the-art technology for patients. The goal is for it to feel less like a hospital, and more like home; which can play an important part in recovery.

“If my family or any of my friends need to have cancer care services, I know this is where I would want my family to be treated,” said operation manager Chris Gutsch. “You become a part of our family when you come through doors at the cancer center at Marshfield Clinic.”

This comes after controversy over the building of the clinic. HSHS Sacred Heart had sued Marshfield Clinic saying it had first refusal rights on the Clairemont Ave. land, citing an agreement nearly two decades old. After a judge denied HSHS' request to stop construction in June, Marshfield continued building.

The cancer center is set to open October 2.