UW-Eau Claire women's volleyball preparing for first home matches

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The UW-Eau Claire women's volleyball team will start the WIAC portion of its schedule next Wednesday, when the Blugolds will host UW-River Falls.



UWEC is coming off a 23-10 season, and returns eleven players from that team, including four starters. Six freshmen are also on the 2017 roster. The Blugolds have started the season by going 4-4, a schedule that's included tournaments in California and Minneapolis. While head coach Kim Wudi has scouted UWEC's opponents, for now, most of that information has stayed with the coaching staff.



"We need to have an identity in terms of, what we're going to be about on our side of the net, I think that's going to be a real emphasis this year," Wudi says, "we haven't given the girls a lot of information about our opponents, we know as a coaching staff what we want to do, but I think for them, it's been about doing what we do well on our side, and that's been a real breath of fresh air for them, I think that they're able to really focus on what we need to get done."



UW-Eau Claire will make its home debut by hosting the Nike/Eastbay Classic. The Blugolds will face Gustavus Adolphus at 7:00 P.M., Friday, and then will take on Concordia-Moorhead at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, following that with a match versus the University of Chicago, at 2:00 P.M.