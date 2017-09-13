Eleva-Strum parents ask for board president's resignation, begin recall petition process

Strum (WQOW) - A local school board president is under fire with parents and teachers asking for her resignation.

At the Eleva-Strum School Board meeting on Wednesday, president Lois Hanover was given notice that a group of parents and teachers have started a recall petition.



"The school board needs to act with integrity, and by acting alone, she has lost hers. Make no mistake, events are in motion to recall her from her post," said one parent to the school board.



The group cites a lack of transparency and communication between the president and school stakeholders. They also believe she violated board rules by acting alone on a number of issues.

The group told News 18 that the final act came this school year when a special education teacher submitted a letter of concern to the board about her case load. The board president allegedly took the matter directly to the superintendent, without consulting the board, which led to that teacher's dismissal.

“It started with the school board president abusing her power, not being transparent with the school board and community members asking questions,” parent Alison Christ told News 18.

To trigger a recall election, the concerned parent and teacher group must collect 412 signatures. The current enrollment of the high school is 183 students.