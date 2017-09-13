Former Spring Valley officer charged with using department's cre - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Former Spring Valley officer charged with using department's credit card for seven years

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Pierce County (WQOW) -- A former Spring Valley police officer faces felony charges after he was accused of using the department's credit card for seven years after leaving the job.

Former officer Robby Jaeger is accused of racking up more than $15,000 in charges on the credit card between 2010 and last month. Investigators say Jaeger told them he first used the card by accident, but then continued to use it after no one discovered the charges.

Jaeger resigned from his post as a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy just days after he was questioned about the thefts. He is in court November 6. 

