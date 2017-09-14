Adopt-A-Pet: Fletcher

Meet our Pet of the Day: Fletcher!

Fletcher is just two years old. He's already neutered. He's got a beautiful coat and greenish-yellow eyes. He arrived as a stray to the shelter in June. According to staff, he didn't like having a room to himself, so they moved him to the cat colony. He just loves attention and being around other pets and people.

If you're interested in Fletcher, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.