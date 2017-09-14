9/14: 11th Annual Steak & Burger Night

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An annual event, benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, is just a week away and Daybreak has the information you need to know ahead of the event.

The 11th Annual Steak & Burger is set for Thursday, September 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Florian Gardens.

This event showcases Boys and Girls Club members to the community. Guests will enjoy an evening of delicious food, performances from Club members, a silent auction, plus the opportunity to get to know the members.

Boys and Girls Club members have been working on behind the scene projects for the event, such as; centerpieces for the tables, art projects for the silent auction, but many are involved in the program for the evening.

The theme for this event for this year is "Past, Present and the Future".

TICKETS: