Olive Garden unlimited pasta pass is back

Olive Garden's $100 Never-Ending Pasta Pass returns this week, with a new bonus.

Guests who claim one of 22,000 pasta passes will enjoy eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta, soup, salad and breadsticks.

And in a new twist, 50 customers will have the chance to buy a "Pasta Passport to Italy" for $200.

That will get them an all-inclusive, eight-day trip for two to Italy April 2018, plus eight weeks of pasta at Olive Garden.

The passes go on sale Thursday, September 14, at 1 p.m. Central Time.

The sale will last 30 minutes, or until the passes are sold out.

