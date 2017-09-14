Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week includes 40 different area restaurants

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) – The first-ever Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week runs September 15-24.

Over the course of 10 days, 40 different restaurants will be featuring new items and specialized menus. Volume One came up with the idea.

“All of us at Volume One have talked about this for a while,” said Nick Meyer, owner of Volume One, “We talked with Visit Eau Claire, we talked with the restaurant association and different associations in the area and everyone seemed ready to go for it so here we go.”

4 Mile Restaurant & Bar is one eatery option, preparing a meal with extra appeal.

“You'll come in and pick an appetizer,” said Natasha Lewien, owner/partner of 4 Mile Restaurant & Bar. "For $15, you can do a sandwich and that appetizer and everything includes our soup and salad bar, and then for $20 you can do a dinner, which is provolone chicken breast and our fish fry.”

Regardless of where you choose to plate, feasting until full, the restaurants will fix an empty stomach.

“The restaurant business is a hard business,” Meyer said, “And so it's cool to have a week or 10 days where people are recognizing the restaurants of our community and people are enjoying them and giving a little extra economic support to those who have stuck their necks out to build these cool places.”

Another element of restaurant week is that you can pick up a passport at Volume One or any of the participating restaurants. There are 10 empty spots on it waiting to be stamped. Once you've eaten at 10 different restaurants and received a stamp for each one, you can turn the passport into Volume One for a chance to win a trip to Mexico! You're actually given until November 15 to do this, so you have longer than 10 days to complete it.

There are other opportunities to win prizes too! For example, if you take a picture of your food or drink at any participating restaurant and post it to social media with #cvrestaurantweek you could win a $25 gift card. One winner will be selected each of the 10days for this.

A link to the various participating restaurants can be found here.