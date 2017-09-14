Police receive reports of "peeping Tom" in Menomonie

Menomonie (WQOW) - Police are searching for a suspect after receiving reports of a man looking into people's homes during the night.

According to the Menomonie Police Department's Facebook post, there have been reports of a "peeping Tom" in north Menomonie. Police said people reported seeing him wearing a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his face.

Authorities said the incidents have all occurred within close proximity of each other. They said they have not been able to get a good description of the man because most of the incidents happen at night, and when confronted, the suspect flees.

Officers are reminding residents to: