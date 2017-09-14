Joey the kangaroo escapes pumpkin farm - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Joey the kangaroo escapes pumpkin farm

Posted:

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- It was a brief taste of freedom for Joey the kangaroo who kicked his way out of a pen at a southeast Wisconsin pumpkin farm.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department got the call Thursday about 7 a.m. from someone who reported an animal on the loose along Highway L in Somers and it kind of looked like a kangaroo.

Deputies were dispatched. And sure enough, there was Joey hopping down the highway, making his getaway. Deputies figured the kangaroo belonged to Jerry Smith's pumpkin farm just blocks away. Sheriff's officials said Joey was returned safely without injury.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.