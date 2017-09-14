Joey the kangaroo escapes pumpkin farm

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- It was a brief taste of freedom for Joey the kangaroo who kicked his way out of a pen at a southeast Wisconsin pumpkin farm.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department got the call Thursday about 7 a.m. from someone who reported an animal on the loose along Highway L in Somers and it kind of looked like a kangaroo.

Deputies were dispatched. And sure enough, there was Joey hopping down the highway, making his getaway. Deputies figured the kangaroo belonged to Jerry Smith's pumpkin farm just blocks away. Sheriff's officials said Joey was returned safely without injury.