8 special operations forces injured in Fort Bragg training

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction

Governor: 'Work to do' for Florida to recover after Irma

Disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin have appeared briefly before a judge in their divorce case, seeming more like a couple than not

Weiner, Abedin go to court for divorce case, leave together

The Olympic cauldron blazing above the Coliseum gave it away: Los Angeles will host a third Olympics _ in 2028

Survivors in the Florida Keys recall high winds, waves and the eerie calm of Irma's eye passing over; then devastation

Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm

West Coast crabbers use cellphone GPS to retrieve lost fishing gear that's snaring record numbers of whales

Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harder

New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms

President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

The Federal Trade Commission investigating into the security breach at credit bureau Equifax.

The former Phoenix-area sheriff who was pardoned by President Donald Trump after a federal contempt-of-court conviction in an immigration case is returning to the public speaking circuit.

West Coast crabbers use cellphone GPS to retrieve lost fishing gear that's snaring record numbers of whales.

Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm.

The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this year.

Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.

An Army spokesman says multiple soldiers have been injured in an explosion during a training exercise on Fort Bragg.

President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) -- Eight U.S. special operations forces were injured Thursday during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, according to an Army spokesman.

The soldiers were taken to the Womack Army Medical Center on base for treatment, said Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, a spokesman for the U.S. Army's Special Operations Command, which is based at Fort Bragg.

Bockholt didn't know the extent of the soldiers' injuries.

Initial reports said the injuries happened in an explosion, but Bockholt says he could not confirm that.

"There was an incident that occurred on one of the ranges," Bockholt said, adding that the command is investigating. "We're looking into exactly what happened."

About 57,000 military personnel are attached to Fort Bragg, located next to Fayetteville, North Carolina. It is the largest Army installation by population and one of the largest in the world, covering about 161,000 acres.

The Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites.