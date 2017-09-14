Three $50,000 Powerball winners from Wisconsin, including Eau Claire

(WQOW) - Wisconsin had three lucky players, who each won $50,000 from the Powerball drawing on Saturday, September 9.

The winning numbers were: 6, 20, 29, 57 and 59. The Powerball was 22, and the Power Play number was 2.

The Wisconsin Lottery said the winning tickets were purchased at:

Mega Holiday at 3314 East Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire

Lions Quick Mart at 1620 Highway 14 West in Janesville

Kwik Trip at 611 Gateway Avenue in Mauston

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The most recent Powerball drawing was held Wednesday, September 13. The estimated jackpot was $115 million ($74.1 million in cash).