Three $50,000 Powerball winners from Wisconsin, including Eau Claire

(WQOW) - Wisconsin had three lucky players, who each won $50,000 from the Powerball drawing on Saturday, September 9.
The winning numbers were: 6, 20, 29, 57 and 59. The Powerball was 22, and the Power Play number was 2.
The Wisconsin Lottery said the winning tickets were purchased at:
Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The most recent Powerball drawing was held Wednesday, September 13. The estimated jackpot was $115 million ($74.1 million in cash).
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.