Foxconn passes Assembly, heads to Gov. Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Four Democrats and two Republicans broke with the majorities of their parties in the Wisconsin Assembly vote over a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn Technology Group.



The Assembly passed the bill Thursday on a 64-31 vote, sending it to Gov. Scott Walker. The bill was passed to entice Foxconn to build a massive flat-screen display factory in southeast Wisconsin.



Three Democrats from that region voted for the bill. They are Democratic Minority Leader Peter Barca, Cory Mason, of Racine, and Tod Ohnstad, of Kenosha. They were joined by Democratic Rep. Jason Fields, of Milwaukee.



Republicans who joined Democrats in voting against it were Rep. Adam Jarchow, of Balsam Lake, and Todd Novak, of Dodgeville.



Walker has said he hopes to sign the bill soon.