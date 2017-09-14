Prince's guitars featured at UW-Eau Claire

Attention all Prince fans, the legend's most prized possessions are "raining" down in the Chippewa Valley area, and you have the chance to see them.

Two of Prince's guitars are on display at UW-Eau Claire's Blugold Radio Station until 5 p.m. on Friday.

If you'd like to see the pieces of Rock N' Roll history, you can stop by the radio station in the W.D. McIntyre Library starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Scott Morfitt, the station manager of Blugold Radio, said Prince has an undeniable impact on the Chippewa Valley.

"He also played quite regularly in downtown Minneapolis and throughout that region. Though he was an internationally known superstar, he was very much a part of the Twin Cities community, which that influence spills out indefinitely in this area," Morfitt said.

The guitars feature his "artist formerly known as Prince" symbol on the fretboard.

On Friday, beginning at 7 p.m., musicians will play the instruments at the "Partyup" Prince Tribute at UW-Eau Claire.

Tickets are available to the public and can be purchased at the door.