Grass fire prompts reminders from fire crews

Chippewa Valley fire crews are asking people to be aware of dangerous conditions.

Firefighters were called to a grass fire on County Road G in Augusta just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Augusta Fire tells News 18 a homeowner was burning debris in his yard when wind picked up, and the flames spread. Firefighters were able to contain the fire before the fire got out of hand.

The department wants to remind everyone to be aware of the weather, including humidity and wind. Fires can be more likely as leaves fall and dry up.