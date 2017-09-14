Grammy award Christian singer, Amy Grant, speaks to Eau Claire crowd about mental health

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A Christian singer is turning up the volume in Eau Claire Thursday night to raise awareness about mental health.

Nashville native Amy Grant was at the Eau Claire State Theater on Thursday evening. The event was hosted by HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals as part of their "Human Connection" series. Grant sang a few songs from her albums and shared personal stories about her family's dealings with depression, saying no matter your age, gender, socioeconomic status or how successful you are, mental illness doesn't discriminate.

"I remember I dropped out of college first semester going, 'I don't even know what's wrong with me. I just feel like a piece of wood.' I've never felt that way in life," Grant said. "And so, with the eb and flow of life, I do think we go through different seasons and some are difficult and some are easier. And, sometimes, it's circumstances from the outside coming in and sometimes it's, 'I don't even know why'."

A spokesperson with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital said about 1,100 people were in attendance. Thursday's event raised about $16,000, which will be used toward both hospitals' "QPR Suicide Prevention" training in the Chippewa Valley.

